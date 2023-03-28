Local power linemen bring power to a village in Guatemala

HERMISTON, Ore. -
Living without power is something most only think about when heavy wind or severe weather takes out a transformer for a couple hours. Many people in the rural Guatemalan village of Ventura have lived their entire lives without electricity in their homes or streets.
This unfortunate fact is starting to change with the help of different groups; most recently with the help of Oregon Empowers.
The organization works with the National Rural Cooperative Association (NRECA) International, The Oregon Rural Cooperative Association (ORECA) and Oregon electric cooperatives to bring power to rural areas just like existing Co-op's have done over the last century in America.
Oregon Empowers sent ten power linemen to Guatemala to work with local power linemen and others to put up poles and even bring electricity into some homes with outlets and lights over the course of two weeks.
The trip was Power Lineman Matt Ellis’ first time out of the country.
He said, “seeing them when the light switch came on was - they thought it was the coolest thing ever. And just very humbling to experience that. some of the things we take for granted here in the states.”
He said while people in Ventura live life to the fullest, living without electricity means many kids have to start working out in the fields around the age of eight and they aren't able to continue their education.
“One dad he couldn't wait to get a computer so his kids could go to online schooling, which that one hit home hard,” he said.
Another Power Lineman that made the trip, Travis Deming, started twenty years ago in one of Oregon's rural electric cooperatives.
He said, “It was kind of a throw back to when I first started you know, when I first started - we didn't have as much stuff as we do now.”
The team wasn't able to use the bucket trucks or even drills they use in the Hermiston area for Umatilla Electric Cooperative to get the poles in place.
Some of the families were given hot plates for cooking indoors instead of using a fire which would often be in the home according to Deming.
Deming said if he could go back and do it again, he’d like to be able to speak Spanish and talk with the people there without the help of a translator.
“I was really impressed by the people there, you know, because the people really didn’t have much,” Deming said. “But what they did have... they really wanted and appreciated having.”
The Executive Director of Oregon Empowers, Ted Case, said it's a part of paying it forward and helping all rural areas get access to power.
He said they are hoping to be able to do it again after an experience the team says was life changing.
