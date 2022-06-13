TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Following the arrest of 31 men in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, local groups began to wonder about safety measures moving forward.
I spoke with Tri-Cities Pride and Pendleton Pride to learn about their planning process.
"We make sure that we're going through the city, through the police department. They know all of our planning for the parade," says Willa Wallace, UPP Organizer, "Through our group, we ask for volunteers to act as what we call support angels."
Support Angels are mediators, meant to stand between people protesting and participating in pride events. They de-escalate any tension.
Carly Coburn, President of Tri-Cities Pride tells me what happened in Coeur d'Alene is no surprise but it's very sad.
They tell me planning pride vents means understanding and knowing there's a possibility of what can happen, riots and protests being one.
Organizers with Tri-Cities Pride are given walkie-talkies. If they see something unusual or suspicious, they talk to one another.
This year, Carly tells me a small group of protestors began to join around the festivities. After a while, the group left and the pride festivities continued.
In Pendleton, a small ally group began targeting one of the founders of UPP.
Ryelynn Melton tells me the group began sharing their information on a Facebook page and members of the group began sharing as well.
"We are obviously worried about protestors, but we took more safety precautions this year because this year we have had a problem with an ally group, a local one that is well known that has been here for sixteen years," says Ryelynn.
The group didn't attend this years celebration and Ryelynn says they're happy they didn't attend but still had safety precautions in place.
Both pride groups say people will do anything for something they're passionate about but if they're willing to learn, "We need to be having these conversations, the difficult ones that break down barriers," says Willa, "So that we aren't vulnerable to groups like that, that will come and do us harm."
