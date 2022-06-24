OLYMPIA, Wash. -
Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-WA., shared his comments in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade.
Braun says, "Today's decision does not affect the law here in Washington. Even my Democrat colleagues have been quick to point out that our laws protect access to abortion procedures. However, better support for pregnant women who choose to give birth should be a common goal for all of us, regardless of our politics. Compassion and empathy, rather than hostility, should be the universal approach. I'm hoping this is how we all move forward."
Attorney General Bob Ferguson, D-WA., offered a statement after the ruling SCOTUS made this morning:
AG Ferguson says, "Today the United States Supreme Court adopted an extremist position and overturned 50 years of precedent upon which Americans have relied. This decision will harm individuals across our country by severely restricting access to safe, legal reproductive health care, and it will strain Washington’s health care network as individuals from Idaho and other states come here seeking the health care they require."
AG Ferguson says he is making three promises to Washingtonians:
- “As long as I serve in public office, no one will take away Washingtonians’ right to choose. Washingtonians enshrined their right to reproductive freedom into law by voting to pass the Reproductive Privacy Act. I will use every tool to defend this law, and we will fight every legislative effort to remove these fundamental protections."
- “Moreover, I will use my authority to ensure Washington welcomes any individual who comes here to access the fundamental right to reproductive justice. I am already working to protect medical professionals who are prosecuted in other states for providing essential health care services that are legal and protected in Washington."
- “Finally, we will look for opportunities to bring or support legal efforts to overturn this extreme opinion. My legal team challenged President Trump’s ‘gag rule’ in federal court in Eastern Washington and won a nationwide injunction. We helped defeat Trump’s contraception access rule. We will never stop fighting for reproductive justice.”
Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski, D-WA., issued a statement following the decision made by SCOTUS this morning:
Podlodowski says, "Today is a dark, devastating day in our nation’s history. We are outraged. We are angry. But we will continue to fight. It is time to be loud and support people who might need an abortion someday, as well as the medical professionals who provide abortion care. Abortion has always existed and will continue to exist. It is pivotal health care that cannot be denied, and should be available when we need it, on the timeline we choose, and in the community we trust. But MAGA Republicans want to destroy our freedoms, control our lives, block policies a majority of us favor, and overturn our will by court order. Abortion is still legal in Washington state, but that is not guaranteed. If we lose a single seat — whether it’s in Olympia or D.C. — MAGA Republicans will have the inch they need to completely strip away our freedom to decide whether and when we grow our families by trying to ban safe, legal abortion everywhere. And make no mistake, today’s decision goes beyond abortion. All of our freedoms are in jeopardy. Now is the time for us to show up and fight for our communities. Abortion justice can’t wait. The only way to ensure we have freedom to get the care we need and make the decisions that are right for our families is at the ballot box. There is only one party protecting abortion care — the Democrats. We must reelect leaders like Sen. Patty Murray and Dr. Kim Schrier to ensure abortion care is accessible, funded, and recognized in Washington state and beyond. Someone you love will need an abortion some day, and we will fight like hell to guarentee when that day comes, they can get the care they need and have the freedom to decide.”
The governors of California, Oregon and Washington issued a multi-state response and commitment to defend access to reproductive health care including abortions and contraceptives across all three states on the West Coast.
Washington Democratic Governor Jay Inslee, D-WA., says, "“The law remains unchanged in Washington state, but the threat to patient access and privacy has never been more dangerous. Even in Washington state, Republicans have introduced about 40 bills in the past six years to roll back abortion rights and access to reproductive care the right of choice should not depend on which party holds the majority, but that’s where we find ourselves. More than half the nation’s population now lacks safe access to a medical procedure that only a patient and their doctor can and should make for themselves. Instead, law enforcement, vigilantes and judicial systems can force patients to bear the burdens of forced pregnancy and birth. Washington state remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the ability and right of every patient who comes to our state in need of abortion care, and we will fight like hell to restore that right to patients all across the country.”
California, Oregon and Washington have all taken action to expand the access to reproductive health care in preparation for SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:
- In 2018 Governor Inslee signed the Reproductive Parity Act that requires all health plans that include maternity care services to also cover abortion and contraception. In 2021 he signed the Protecting Pregnancy Act that allows doctors who practice in Catholic-run hospitals to bypass ethical-religious directives and provide medically necessary abortion when a woman’s life is in danger. Earlier this year Inslee signed the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act that better ensures the ability of Washington abortion care providers to serve any person who comes in Washington state seeking an abortion. Washington law also protects patients and clinic personnel from harassment outside of clinics. Further, when federal changes were made to the Title X program to not allow family planning clinics to reference abortion as an option, Washington state stepped up to fund the Title X clinics instead of having to comply. While the federal funding has been restored, the state will continue to provide needed funding to support access to abortion.
- Governor Newsom, D-CA., has proposed a $125 million Reproductive Health Package to expand access for women and help prepare for the influx of women seeking reproductive health care from other states. The California Legislature has introduced a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution, Governor Newsom recently signed legislation eliminating copays for abortion care services and has signed into law a legislative package to further strengthen access and protect patients and providers. Additional proposals are being considered with the Legislature.
- Oregon led the nation by passing the most comprehensive reproductive health legislation at the time. Governor Brown, D-Ore., signed Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act into law in 2017 — a first of its kind bill that expanded access to reproductive health services for all Oregonians and codified the right to an abortion into state law. Adding to that work, Oregon invested $15 million for community-based organizations to expand access to abortion across the state and provide immediate support to patients, health care providers, and community advocates, with a focus on rural communities, communities of color, and low-income communities to overcome barriers to access.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be holding a press conference at the Washington Capitol Building at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-WA., tweeted his full statement on the SCOTUS decision from Friday morning:
U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, R-WA., tweeted a her response in a thread this morning after SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:
U.S. Rep McMorris-Rodgers says in part, "This is one of the most momentous days in American history for the dignity and sanctity of every human life... The Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act, which is more radical than Roe, must be stopped by a movement united behind our unalienable, God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all."
U.S. Sen. Rony Wyden, D-ORE., released his statement about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Sen. Wyden says, "Today’s radical decision to overturn Roe v. Wade tosses out a half century of legal precedent, curtails the fundamental rights of women, and jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of people across the country. These radical Justices have ensured American women today have fewer rights than their grandmothers had decades ago – rights that have proven essential to the health, economic participation and freedom of people to control their own bodies. To be clear, the anti-abortion movement won’t stop here. What’s next is the criminalization of abortion – women and doctors in jail, or worse. We knew this decision was coming, but that doesn't make it any less horrifying. The Court has betrayed and defied the American people, who are rightfully terrified that the most powerful people in the country are clearly eager to violate their privacy and the basic human right to control their own bodies. The ultimate recourse for the American people is to expand majorities in the House and Senate that will do whatever it takes to codify Roe into law and expand access to safe, legal abortion nationwide. In the meantime, beginning right now, state and local leaders who are committed to women’s rights must take steps to expand access to abortion and protect the people and health care providers they represent from the extremists who are criminalizing it. States that respect women’s rights have a duty to put in place insurmountable obstacles to the prosecution of women or doctors for decisions made within their borders. Furthermore, the Congress must pass legislation protecting people’s data so their web searches, text messages and location tracking aren’t weaponized against them. Technology companies must take immediate steps to limit the collection and retention of customer data so that they don’t become tools of persecution. This is going to be the fight of our lifetime, and I am all in to do what it takes to protect the right to safe and legal abortion for generations to come.”
