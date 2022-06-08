KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick is hoping to have a local version of Pike's Place
Public Market opening this week.
The Kennewick Public Market is opening at Columbia River Warehouse is set to open Thursday, June 9.
There will be about 70 vendors on opening day selling ice cream, vintage clothes, banana bread, home décor and art.
Public Market Organizer Kelsey Bitton says this will bring a large increase of business into the Tri-Cities.
"The experience of opening this with all the different vendors is essentially opening about 60 to 70 new businesses all at once so getting that all together, just opening day, it's going to be super exciting and a huge relief to the public market and to all the vendors participating."
The market is a perfect place to find fresh produce, decorations for your home or to support local businesses.
The market opens on Thursday, June 9 and stays open until Sunday, June 12. The market will be open year round Thursday through Sunday, year round at the Columbia River Warehouse on 10 E. Bruneau Avenue.
