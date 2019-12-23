RICHLAND,WA- Holiday cheers were in the air at the Kadlec hospital Monday morning. Jen Little, a radio host for 94.9 The Wolf, and her kids dressed up as Mrs. Claus and her helpers and gave toys to sick children at the hospital.

The idea came about for Little and her family because they spent many Christmases in the hospital as their son Jazz battled Crohn's disease. After Jazz was released from the hospital he and his brother Jaxon decided to start a toy drive to give back to kids who have to spend Christmas in the hospital.

"So we sat down and talked about it and I asked Jazz what would mean the most to you," said Jen Little.

The trio have been doing the toy drive for six years now. For Jazz being able to give back to kids who were in the same situation he was feels special.



"When you walk into the room and you just see the joy that sparks in their face it's really indescribable," said Jazz Little.

That feeling of joy doesn't just make the children's Christmas. It also gives them a boost to keep fighting whatever illness they may have.

"When kids see fun things that they recognize maybe even gifts that they requested for Christmas it helps them smile it helps them not focus on their illness or what's going on in the hospital," said Jenny Jones a Kadlec certified child life specialist.