RICHLAND,WA- Holiday cheers were in the air at the Kadlec hospital Monday morning. Jen Little, a radio host for 94.9 The Wolf, and her kids dressed up as Mrs. Claus and her helpers and gave toys to sick children at the hospital.
The idea came about for Little and her family because they spent many Christmases in the hospital as their son Jazz battled Crohn's disease. After Jazz was released from the hospital he and his brother Jaxon decided to start a toy drive to give back to kids who have to spend Christmas in the hospital.
"When you walk into the room and you just see the joy that sparks in their face it's really indescribable," said Jazz Little.