YAKIMA, Wash. — A local rancher has been sentenced to serve 132 months in federal prison and to pay over $244 million in restitution for a fraud scheme that the Department of Justice says is one of the largest ever in the district. 51-year-old Cody Allen Easterday, from Mesa, defrauded Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of $244 million by charging them for over 250,000 cattle that didn’t exist, according to the press release the Eastern District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Charging companies for nonexistent cattle is referred to as ghost cattle scamming, as the rancher can profit from agreements to raise cattle. Easterday pleaded guilty to the wire fraud in March 2021 and was sentenced by Judge Stanley A. Bastian.
Easterday Ranches Inc. had entered agreements with the two companies, promising to buy and raise cattle for the companies. They would offer Easterday advances for these costs, and the cattle would be sold back to them as meat for a discounted price. Easterday Ranches would pay back the advance with interest and costs, then keep whatever profit is left, according to court documents.
Over four years, Easterday was found to have collected hundreds of thousands of dollars from the two companies for around 265,000 cattle that were never at Easterday Ranches. The press release states this money was used to offset the approximate $200 million in losses that Easterday had accrued through commodity futures trading.
Commodity futures trading is the contractual agreement to buy or sell a specific amount of a good, at a specific price, by a specific date.
Additionally, Easterday defrauded CME Group Inc. through false paperwork, making his ranches exempt from position limits in these futures contracts that caused his debt. According to the court documents, the rest of the money was used for his personal life, or growing his businesses. By 2020, Easterday’s ventures consisted of 22,000 acres, 150 employees, a private plane and a hangar. Revenues were reported at over $250,000,000.
“The scale and brazenness of Mr. Easterday’s fraud is immense,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian M. Donovan. “The amount he stole – nearly a quarter of a billion dollars – would have funded the combined police, courts, and fire department budget of Yakima, which is a city of nearly 100,000 people, for more than four years. Mr. Easterday’s greed destroyed his family’s farming empire and harmed innocent victims.”
Following his 11 years of prison time, Easterday will have to undergo three years of supervised release and pay a total of $244,031,132 in restitution.
