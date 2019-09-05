WASHINGTON - A local representative is sponsoring a bill that would require students on a school bus wear seat belts.

The National Transportation Safety Board has recommended seat belts be required on all new school buses, yet only 8 out of the fifty states require them.

"For most kids who ever are unrestrained in a moving vehicle is on a school bus," said Representative Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale . "There's concern over the mixed messaging that we are giving our kids, saying that it's safe during a moving vehicle, that it's the law... but yet not after school when a bus driver that you watched put his seat belt on, then ride without one."

Despite Rep. Mosbrucker's efforts to to make seat belts required, not everyone is on board, including parents.

"Personally I think if the idea is safety and security for the kids, I think that it has to go a little bit deeper than just security or just seat belts tying them down to a chair," said Ramiro Alvarez, a parent.

The bill will pass through legislature and if it's approved, we might be seeing seat belts on school buses by the next school year.