RICHLAND, Wash. -
"It don't look like this is a safe place to be. I can't move nowhere and I'm out of money." says David Zimmerman, a tenant at the Cedar North Apartments.
Zimmerman isn't alone in his feelings. Tenants at the Cedar North Apartments are upset about the living conditions and have emailed and called our station about the pool and the buildings.
One resident who wants to remain anonymous says the pool has been green for the entire summer and turned green again after they drained and filled the pool.
Zimmerman says he moved into the apartments a month ago after driving across the country and only had the website base his judgement on.
"Chiefly, you know, I go on the website and I see the pool is shimmering blue when it's more like an opaque green and it's not safe to swim in," says Zimmerman.
Other tenants have complained to me when I visited the complex about the mosquitos and dragonflies from the stagnant pool water.
On a tour of the building with Zimmerman he showed me where the handrails are loose and falling off, fire suppression systems need to be serviced, holes and stains on walls in hallways.
Zimmerman told me these are slight inconveniences as they are not directly in his apartment.
"I thought I made it clear on the first day, to Andrea I think it was that gave me the walkthrough, and Dillon (one of Cedar North's maintenance crew) that the smell from my water heater needed to be taken care of," says Zimmerman.
Zimmerman showed me his water heater in his apartment and as soon as the door opened I could immediately smell the odor Zimmerman described.
"You can see here where they tried to treat the smell by boring a hole in the drywall to vent the air," says Zimmerman. "But they covered it up, so I don't get the logic. This thing is crammed in here and there's clearly an issue so it needs to be taken out and looked at because it smells like death."
I reached out to the leasing office and the overall company that owns the Cedar North Apartments, Avenue 5, but have not heard a response from them.
There are other systems for filing a complaint when you can't get a hold of your landlord.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development explains your rights as a tenant and offers ways to get help before filing a complaint.
For Washington state, the Washington State Human Rights Commission offers information about your rights as a tenant and how to know if you can qualify for a claim.
This is a developing story so when more information becomes available we will be sure to keep you updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.