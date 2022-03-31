RICHLAND, Wash. -
The Emerald of Siam announced they want to fill their back hallway with local art contributions. It wants to pack the wall with as many pieces of art from as many local artists as it can.
Submissions cannot be larger than five inches by five inches.
"We have always been into culture here and we like to be part of the community," said owner, Dara Quinn. "We love to have a vehicle for artists to show their stuff here and so we're just trying to keep it going."
Submissions should be sent to emeraldofsiam@gmail.com.
The Emerald of Siam expanded the project to local writers and poets. For pieces to be featured on the wall, email emeraldofsiam@gmail.com.
