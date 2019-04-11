PASCO, WA - Havana Café is bringing a taste of Cuba to the Tri-Cities.

The restaurant, located in Downtown Pasco, has been open for 10 days and so far has received great feedback and support from the community.

Not only does Havana Café offer Cuban food but they also offer other traditional dishes from South America.

General Manager, Leonardo Morales, says their goal is to give residents of the Tri-Cities the chance to try something different because there is no other restaurant like this in the community.

Business hours are from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday and until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information head to: https://www.facebook.com/cubanfood19/