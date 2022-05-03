KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is hosting its fourth annual Dine Out Road Trip fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 14. Participants will be able to sample “Cancer Crushing” dishes from various restaurants involved in the fundraiser, with proceeds supporting local cancer patients.
The event starts at the Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center at 7350 Deschutes Avenue, where participants will receive instructions, a map and supplies. Then, they can drive from location to location, trying the dishes without having to leave their car. The event ends at the J Bookwalter Winery PARK-N-RIDE, where they will vote on their favorite Cancer Crushing dish. They will also receive an event cookbook and to-go beverages.
The restaurant with the most votes will be crowned 2022’s Cancer Crushing Restaurant of the Year.
You can purchase tickets for $100 a piece.
Participating restaurants:
- Chicken Shack (Richland)
- Henry’s Restaurant and Catering
- 13 Bones Urban BBQ
- Tumbleweeds Mexican Flair
- CG Public House and Catering
- Dream Dinners
- Ethos Bakery and Cafe
- Ice Harbor at the Marina
- Dovetail Joint
- Emerald of Siam
- Graze
- The Bradley
