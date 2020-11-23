TRI-CITIES, WA- Restaurants are one of the hardest-hit industries by the pandemic. Restaurants statewide had to close their indoor seating for four weeks as COVID-19 cases climb and many business owners are feeling the hit again.
The Washington Hospitality Association says over the next four weeks the shutdown will cost restaurants over $800 million.
Anthony Anton, CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association, is urging lawmakers from both parties to begin figuring out ways to support restaurants as well as hotels and other hospitality businesses so they have a plan ready to go when the Legislature next meets.
"We can't afford to wait months and months in negotiations before we can get relief to people who are honestly running out of cash as we speak," Anton said.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday an additional $70 million in grants for businesses, as well as $65 million for loans and other assistance. Anton said that while anything helps, that would only cover about two days of losses.
At a news conference with Anton on Monday, four lawmakers joined in. Senator Karen Keiser, Representative Larry Springer, Senator Shelly Short, and Representative Gina Mosbrucker shared restaurant struggles in each of their districts.
"Hundreds of our local beloved restaurants our neighborhood restaurants that we go to almost as part of the family are liked to go out of business unless we help them immediately," Keiser said.
"We can have all of the appropriate metrics to measure when somebody reopens or how many people can come in a door or how far apart you have to sit that's all fine good and necessary but at the end of the day we need financial support," Springer said.
One of the many restaurants in need of financial support in the Tri-Cities is Fiesta restaurants.
Isidro Ortiz and his family have owned the Fiesta restaurant locations in Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland for 19 years. He said this year has been the hardest one yet as he prepares for another shutdown.
"This shutdown is the second time around. I think this is going to be a tough one. I'm not sure if we are going to make it through or not," Ortiz said.
Ortiz said his restaurants have been able to stay open by doing takeout but he said it is not enough for his businesses to survive.
"Our sales have drastically dropped at least 80% on my end and who can survive when your sales go down that much," Ortiz said.
Although restaurants are allowed to operate outside he says with the weather getting colder that's hard to do.
"Out of my three restaurants, I only have one patio. But still, it's got to be like the perfect sunny weather out there to have our customers be comfortable enough to dine out on the patio. otherwise it just simply doesn't work," Ortiz said.
Ortiz said he is now thinking about making cuts.
"I have to decide okay how long I can stand with all of my three locations, can I really keep all of my locations open, or do I have to narrow it down to one location," Ortiz said.
Ortiz said he needs relief and for lawmakers to make a plan.
"Now that our PPE loan money we got, in the beginning, is completely gone and we need a plan," Ortiz said.
Ortiz said if it weren't for his customers he is not sure if they would have been able to survive the shutdowns. He said the way to help is by supporting local businesses.
"We all appreciate it. We all appreciate every dollar that comes in. That's another family that is going to be fed. Especially with everyone going through these tough times we just need to stick together," Ortiz said.
Ortiz said Fiesta restaurants are offering customers 20% off every takeout order, every day to help them stay open. Visit their website to learn more.