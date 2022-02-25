Local Reverend Speaks Out About LGBTQ+ Issues With Religion

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - On Feb. 22, Washington States University Tri-Cities held a panel in which LGBTQ+ community members opened up about their personal journeys to self-discovery.
A common topic that came up was their relationship with religion. Two panelists in particular, Luis Madrigal and Gemini Stark, shared how in the past they were very religious and even wanted to be leaders in their respected churches. But they left that notion behind after they realized they had to choose between their faith and true acceptance.
"It's like the message you get told is, 'ignore your feelings.' You aren't allowed to be who you truly are for so long, so when you finally accept who you are, you have to re-learn everything," said Luis Madrigal, now a mental health counselor.
"The whole book of Leviticus is full of rules that we are supposed to follow. Where it says, 'Man shall not lie with man.' But it also says we shouldn't wear mixed fabrics or [eat] certain types of meat. There are many different rules in that passage that people don't follow to this day" explained Gemini Stark, a hair artist at Wavelengths.
After speaking with local LGBTQ+ community members, NBC Right Now reached out to local religious leaders to get their take on statements made at Tuesday's panel.
"In my 25 years as a pastor, I've noticed that we have a tendency to create God as just a bigger and more powerful version of us," said Reverend Mark McMurray from Kennewick First United Methodist Church.
Reverend McMurray apologizes to any member of the LGBTQ+ community that has ever had a negative experience from an organization that was supposed to be a representation of God's love. He hopes in the future that not only his congregation, but that every congregation can reflect a community that loves God and loves our neighbor.
