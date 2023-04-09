Local Richland business vandalized ahead of drag show

RICHLAND, Wash. – A local business in Richland was vandalized overnight ahead of its ‘family-friendly’ Easter Drag Brunch.
Tim Thornton, the Emerald of Siam’s general manager, told KNDU’s Dan Hanson that he received a phone call this morning informing him that posters had been put up on the restaurant windows.
When Thornton arrived, he found Eastlake Church members assisting with removing the posters.
Images and videos of the restaurant provided by Hanson show posters with the names of the three child victims of the Nashville shooting and the phrase: “Enough is enough. The transgender experiment has failed. Groomers not welcome in Richland.”
Another poster shows an image of a monkey with a crossed-out pride flag and the words: “Samurai monkey says no to grooming and child genital mutilation.”
An image posted on Facebook from a security camera shows several people in hoodies and masks outside the restaurant just after 3:45 a.m.
Hanson says Thornton is upset and worried about the show tonight.
Thornton previously attended a Richland City Council meeting to ask for help after the Emerald of Siam began dealing with what he called an ‘organized campaign of hate speech.’
During the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Theresa Richardson said she had received many calls about this particular event, saying that she was ‘sad’ that the event was happening on Easter Sunday.
“This doesn't reflect our community values,” said Richardson. “So, I've been encouraging people just to send Emerald of Siam a note, a polite note, just expressing that you're sad about doing that.”
Dan Hanson tells us that the Emerald of Siam has heightened their security, and the event will go as planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.