KENNEWICK, WA- 7 Salon a salon located in Kennewick hosted a first responder's appreciation day on Saturday. The goal of the day was to honor first responders throughout the Tri-Cities by providing them with free food, drinks and free haircuts. For 7 Salon this was a way to show appreciation to the people who protect their community.

"We have clients that are firemen and police officers we just wanted to say thank you for putting yourselves on the line for the betterment of the community," said Stacey Vierra the owner of 7 Salon.

One first responeder that got a haircut was Benton County Sheriff"s Office Sheriff Jerry Hatcher. Hatcher believes events like these is what makes the Tri-Cities a special place for first responders.

"It's just huge I tell people all the time that I have the greatest job in the world," said Sheriff Hatcher. "I work for the best community in the United States because of people who are down here doing these type of things."