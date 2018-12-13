KENNEWICK - The holidays are a time for getting together with family and friends, giving back and dressing up like Santa, and this weekend you can do all three. The Historical Downtown Kennewick is having it's annual SantaCon but they are doing a little twist.
"The Union Gospel Mission has a needs list every year and so we just try and fulfill their needs list by donating a bunch of money. The money that we get from SantaCon we take to the store, and grab everything that they need to keep them warm for the winter, and just help out the community," said Morgan Hahn, Bartender Parkade Bar &Grill.
In the past they have raised more than 5,000 dollars, but they don't just stop there. They are also having a food drive to encourage people to bring canned food to help those in need. To sign up just head over to the Facebook Page: Historic Downtown Kennewick Santa Con 2018.