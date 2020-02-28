Local school competing for national life skills competition

TRI CITIES, WA- A local school is preparing their students for adulthood. Mattawa middle schoolers have a chance to compete in a life skills competition.

These students were put to the test today. 5th through 8th grade students are competing for a spot at the nationals in Atlanta Georgia.

The twenty students it was narrowed down to came to the Tri Cities for a day filled with more skills tests.

The competition includes manners, court room etiquette, professional interviewing skills, and a lot more general life skills.

They've been been competing all year long against their classmates and after today they will know who advances .

The tricky part about today, there's no studying for these tests

"When you go into a job interview when you have an angry customer or an upset parent you don't get any preparation time for that," said the districts assessment coordinator LeeAnn Neary.

This competition was created at Ron Clark academy in Georgia by a teacher who believes these life skills are vital for students to thrive.

The program has grown and been adopted by schools around the country who send their top students to the academy for nationals.

A huge advantage the teachers in charge wanted to point out is that these kids when they go into job interviews and these kids come up against candidates with the same qualifications their amazing shake skills could help set them apart.