SUNNYSIDE, WA - Sunnyside School District is one of many school districts in the state struggling to find enough substitute teachers to fill classrooms.
The district raised its pay by nine percent and lowered the age to substitute to 20 years old for elementary schools. They also have emergency substitute training to get people substituting the very next day.
Since August, the district welcomed 21 new subs through emergency training, but it hasn't been enough.
When teachers are sick, other teachers or school administration use their prep time to sub in. That grading and planning time now cuts into family time at home said a second-grade teacher at Chief Kamiakin Elementary, Danielle Weets.
"Mentally and physically that's tough," said Weets, "teaching is a bit harder like it's not quite what [teachers] have enjoyed before."
Once one prep period is over, another teacher or admin fills in.
Students can see several teacher figures in a given day.
To Karie Baker, a fourth-grade teacher, substitute days are almost like wasted days of learning.
"The kids get riled up with all the changes and don't calm as easily, so not much gets done," said Baker.
Oftentimes, teachers are told they need to help fill in for classrooms the morning of said a mixed grade teacher, MaryBeth Zins. She said every day is a surprise for teachers and students.
"The kids kind of go into the day, when they have a substitute, feeling a little anxious which can be tough for the kids' learning," said Zins.
Zins said most teachers feel guilty about taking time off when needed. She said it's been hard to plan for vaccine, booster, or even eye surgery appointments.
"I didn't even attend my own family Thanksgiving because I was instead recovering from eye surgery," said Zins.
