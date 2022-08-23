YAKIMA VALLEY, Wash. - The Grandview, Sunnyside and Yakima school districts are all giving their students free school supplies this school year to help get rid of some stress for parents.
The Grandview School District is giving basic school supplies to all their students except for backpacks. The Yakima School District is giving supplies to all their students as well in schools during open houses. The Sunnyside School District is giving supplies to grades kindergarten through eighth. Older students may also be required to buy additional supplies depending on their classes.
Maria Hernandez the Principal at Outlook Elementary in Sunnyside said they chose to continue to give their students school supplies even after the pandemic so they can continue to support parents and students.
"Kids still need supplies and we are still trying to be supportive of our parents and taking something off of their plate in order to have our kids be prepared," Hernandez said.
The Sunnyside School District used the emergency covid funding last year to pay for the school supplies. According to the Communications Director for the district Jessica Morgan, this time it is using budget money.
"Using taxpayers dollars directly for student benefit so that's another reason we felt it was a good idea and justifiable," Morgan said.
This is the first time the Grandview School District is giving their students school supplies and it said it is using emergency covid funding to pay for supplies. The Yakima School District got donations for school supplies, some grants, and used some money from their general fund.
Mother of two Amber Betts said getting school supplies has been a big help. Her oldest son Daniel is starting kindergarten this year at YSD.
"Everything matters right now, every dollar counts," Betts said.
It also helps her save time and not have to worry about buying the wrong thing.
"It just takes 10,000 years for him to choose anything," Betts said about her son. "You'll have a red and a green pencil and he's just, he'll lay them all out and he will look at them and then he will grab one and then he will put it back and grab another one."
Betts son got his school supplies already and she said he was super excited.
"He took it all out and then he decided that his little two year old brother is gonna be the student and he's gonna be the teacher," she said.
She added that she likes the statement YSD sent to parents saying "every school will equitably provide your child with school supplies for the 2022-2023 school year."
Betts said being equitable helps remove some of the stigma behind not being able to afford school supplies or someone else having cooler things.
"It doesn't feel like you're standing in line because you can't afford it or whatever it's more of a this is what we're doing."
The Toppenish and Mount Adams school districts are only giving school supplies to students identified as homeless. The Toppenish School District also tries to make supplies to students in need available year round.
