WASHINGTON - Local school districts are sharing their preparedness, prevention and information plans with students, staff, and families relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Although the Washington State Department of Health confirms that there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading in Washington at this time, and that the immediate risk to the general public in Washington and the United States is considered to be low, the district believes that proactive communication and community education is warranted.
The Department of Health advises school districts to take the same preventative measures it normally would to prevent the spread of viruses during the regular cold and flu season. Common preventative measures recommended for students include:
- Staying home when they are sick and/or running a fever.
- Frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after they blow their nose.
- If soap and water are not readily available, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Advising persons to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash and cleaning hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer (if soap and water are not readily available).
- Urging students and staff to get a flu shot during the flu season.
- Providing adequate supplies for good hygiene, including clean and functional hand washing stations, soap, paper towels, and alcohol based hand sanitizer.
District officials are in contact with health officials this week to review safety response plans should COVID-19 arise locally. If this were to occur, the district’s emergency response plan includes following the direction and guidance of local and state health officials and will immediately communicate our response plan with parents and the greater community.
More information about the COVID-19 can be accessed at the links below, or by calling the Washington State Department of Health at 1-800-525-0127.
Washington State Department of Health