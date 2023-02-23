PASCO, Wash.-
February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) month, and school districts in the Educational Service District 123 CTE Cooperative have received more than $280,000 of CTE grant funding received in total for the 2022-2023 school year.
According to an ESD 123 press release the grants will help schools fund CTE classes with necessary equipment and supplies and also provide training for teachers.
ESD 123 school district's receiving CTE funding:
- North Franklin School District: to improve the commercial driver's license (CDL) program.
- Columbia School District: to implement a CDL program and start a new agriculture, power and technology course.
- Kiona-Benton School District: to implement a CDL program.
