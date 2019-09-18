Local school goes gold for student going through childhood cancer

RICHLAND, WA - A Richland student is in the fight of her life battling a rare form of bone cancer, and she went back to school Wednesday for the first time since being diagnosed.

Roberta Maestas was only 13 years old when she was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.

"I couldn't write, I couldn't sit, I couldn't do anything because it hurt so bad... I took my phone out in class and told my dad I need to go home, I need to go home now," Maestas said.

Now 14, Roberta has had multiple hospital visits and has undergone many rounds of chemotherapy.

"I kept trying to joke and make light about it... but you really can't make light about it when you're first diagnosed," Maestas said.

Maestas went through several surgeries that replaced her entire arm with titanium.

Due to the lack of children's treatment centers in the Tri-Cities, Maestas and her family have to spend most of their time in Spokane at Sacred Heart Hospital. All of the traveling caused Maestas to not finish her 8th grade year at Carmichael Middle School.

Students wanted to show their support for her Wednesday by going gold.

"It is a big deal. We need to raise awareness for childhood cancer. All we can do is offer support and let them know that we are thinking about them and we are here for them all the time," Brian Stadelman, Carmichael Middle School principal said.

Maestas visited old friends and some of her favorite teachers, all while sharing her fight.

"Just knowing that she was right there talking about it... it hit me she's going through this and she has gone through this stuff... we're supporting her," Colby Whitby, Carmichael Middle School student said.

"When I walked into school this morning before this interview and then I saw you guys all in gold... I thought that was really special to me," Maestas said.

If you would like to help donate to Roberta's fight, you can visit her GoFundMe page.