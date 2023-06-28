OLYMPIA, Wash.- 26 school districts across the state, including some local districts, have been awarded $15 million from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) over the next 3 years to support the physical and mental health of students.
The funding is part of the Stronger Connections Grant Program that provides federal funding to allow districts to implement a range of supports, from hiring mental health specialists to addressing absenteeism to providing professional development on resilience to school staff according to an OSPI press release.
“These grant dollars will complement the health and safety efforts these districts already have in place and will support the grantees in meeting the unique needs of their local communities," said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal.
OSPI awarded the grants based on their ability to provide direct services to address student needs, their ability to build capacity for continuous improvement, and their level of meaningful involvement with stakeholders, including students and their families according to today's press release.
“Across the state, our schools work hard to create safe and supportive learning environments for our students,” said Reykdal.
Local districts receiving Stronger Connections Grants:
- Granger School District: Wil offer professional development on restorative practices and mental health.
- Pasco School District: Will implement screening processes to identify students who need social, emotional, behavioral or mental health support. Will engage in professional development with UW's SMART (School Mental Health Assessment) Center.
- Walla Walla School District: Will implement the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) framework to make classroom instruction more accessible. Will also contract for mental health professionals and place community advocates for student support in schools.
