Yakima County - Local shelters are working to help get people off the streets during this exceptionally cold winter. The Union Gospel Mission (UGM) and Camp Hope have both pushed their outreach efforts and brought record numbers of people into their shelters this winter.
UGM said their outreach vans are going out six days a week for three or more hours at a time to try to get people into shelter. The Adult Shelter Director Chelsey Bell said they also have a front porch area where people who aren't ready to receive services can hang out.
"People that we serve here they're folks that have often times been abused and neglected and people that have gone through the system and have gone through a lot of abandonment, a lot of rejection," Bell said. "Our outreach efforts and our front porch says we want you here we love you, please come in."
Bell said this is the coldest winter she's seen in her eight years working at UGM. She added many people who try the front porch out first, later trusted the UGM staff enough to use shelter services.
"It's really really cold and it's very very dangerous for our folks," Bell said. "Sometimes on outreach we see people that are wrapped up in one small blanket or a light jacket or people that have no socks and shoes and so we're seeing more people in shelter, lots more people in shelter and more folks come in through outreach."
In December alone, UGM brought in 31 new people into the shelter. The highest number of people they brought to the shelter in one night was eight.
Camp Hope is also focusing outreach efforts in Yakima, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Wapato, Grandview and other areas they may be called to.
The Director Michael Kay said Yakima and Toppenish have the greatest need. They go out looking for people to bring to their shelter or any other shelter they prefer every day. Kay said they also go out when people call and ask them to check on someone.
Kay says their outreach has also been successful this winter.
"We're seeing higher numbers than we've ever seen before and our Toppenish shelter is also seeing higher numbers than they've ever seen before," Kay said.
Their Yakima shelter's capacity is 250 people and they currently have 200 people. Their Toppenish shelter can house 50 and they currently have 39 people.
In addition to that, they were running fire pits at two locations at their camp that people could use to warm up. However, they had to be turned off because of a local burn ban in effect.
Kay said The Clean Air Authority threatened to fine Camp Hope up to $10,000 if they didn't stop burning.
"We're really really upset that we're having to close those down," Kay said. They are such a source of comfort for people experiencing homelessness. We're very disappointed in the Yakima Clean Air Authority's decision to shut those down based off a burn ban and I don't believe that's the spirit of the law."
Kay said they will be seeking legal council to see if there's an exception to the ban because the pits were keeping people warm. He added that some residents left when they turned off the pits and he's concerned those same people will go burn fires down by the river.
Camp Hope Resident Jamie Basford said she was also disappointed with the decision.
"It's tragic because it's not just about keeping warm, we work through a lot of problems there," Basford said. "People came to a point where they want to get clean and sober literally from our conversations there."
The Clean Air Authority said they don't know when the ban will be removed but they are just doing what is best for everyone's health.
The Union Gospel Mission also turned off their fire pits and instead switched to propane heat.
While the shelters have focused on outreach this winter, they do need the community's help to continue their missions.
UGM is accepting volunteers and is asking for donations of propane, hand warmers, gloves and socks.
Camp Hope is also asking for donations of socks, blankets and gloves. They also ask that if people see anyone on the street that may need help to call their office so they can send someone to check on the person. Their phone number is below.
Shelter numbers
Camp Hope 24-hour hotline - (509) 424-1228
Union Gospel Mission - (509) 248-4510
Rod's House - (509) 895-2665
Noah's Ark - (509) 877-6337