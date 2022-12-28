TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Franklin County:
Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond was sworn into his third term on Wednesday, December 28.
Walla Walla County:
Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider was sworn into his second term in office.
