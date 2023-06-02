Shawn Byrd performs his original song "When You're Not Around."

RICHLAND, Wash. - Growing up in the small town of Warrenton, Oregon Shawn Byrd says he has been playing music since he was a little kid. June 3 you can catch him at Uptown Get Down playing his solo acoustic music. He will be on the Unplugged Stage starting at 2:05 p.m.

Uptown Get Down takes over shopping center
Uptown Get Down Set Times

Main Stage, Emerald Stage, Unplugged Stage, Mushroom Fest Stage