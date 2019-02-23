RICHLAND, WA- The Psi Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha hosted a zumba fundraiser to promote heart health. The name of the event was "Pink Goes Red" and each participant donated a certain amount of money to participate in the class as well as receive a blood pressure check up. Participant Michelle Fain enjoyed her time at the event and said time just flew by.

"The zumba is wonderful it really gets your energy up and we are having a lot of fun and before you know it is over," said Fain.

The chapter chose zumba as an activity because it was a way to get participants active and practice good heart health. Since Alpha Kappa Alpha is a historically black sorority chapter member Leah Mays felt that the event was especially important because African Americans are at a higher risk to get high blood pressure.

"As an African American woman myself our health is very important and a lot of times we don't focus on it and we tend to forget about our health and that's women in general," said Mays.