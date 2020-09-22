Local sorority starts #CAP program to aid high school students applying for college

TRI-CITIES, WA- A local historically black sorority chapter is trying to get high school students in eastern Washington a head start in the college application process.

The Psi Nu Omega Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter is introducing a program called #CAP to Tri-Cities and other eastern Washington high school students. #CAP stands for College Admissions Process and the two-year-old program's goal is to coordinate students with experts on financial aid and scholarships in order to help reach students, who may feel like they don't have the funds or grades for college.

The program is free and open to high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors and it helps supplement what counselors are telling students at school. With COVID-19 causing students to learn remotely, the chapter feels college admissions may be an afterthought for some students. According to the chapter, the program can remind and help prepare students and parents about important upcoming dates.

"They will get contact information from the professionals who are presenting this and these are people that care about the community too and care about these young people that they don't lose time during this time that they are having to study remotely," said Felicia Gaskins who is the president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Eastern Washington/Northern Idaho Graduate Chapter.

The virtual program begins with an informational meeting on Zoom, Saturday, Sept. 26 from noon to 1 p.m. In October, Tyese Dunn, a college financial aid professional, will hold a presentation on financial aid. In November, Kendra Parson, a Gates Millennium Scholar, and research librarian will hold a presentation on finding and applying for scholarships.

For more information email pnopulluman@gmail.com or visit the chapter's Facebook page.

Zoom information for informational meeting:

Meeting ID: 818 8336 4837

Passcode: 251819