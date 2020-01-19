Local sorority to hold shoe and eyeglass drive for MLK Day

RICHLAND, WA- The Psi Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha a historically black sorority is holding a shoe and eye glasses drive on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Richland. This is part of their annual MLK Day of service that they started doing five years ago. Last year the group held a clothes and coat drive and raised over 300 items.



This year they hope to raise just as many pairs of shoes and eyeglasses. Two different quotes from Dr. King inspire the group to serve their community on MLK Day. The first "life's most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others" and the second "anybody can serve."

"With those two quotes in mind it let's us know that Dr. King's message and his presence it permeates all of society," said Ashley Jenkins the chapter chair. "It transcends color it transcends economic status it transcends everything because of the message and the man who had the message."

The shoes will be going to Soles4Souls a non profit that gives shoes to those in need. The eyeglasses will go to the Local Lions Club to be refurbished and reused for people who can't afford prescription eyeglasses. All types of shoes are welcome even flip flops but the group says they have a greater need for kids sized shoes.

The group will be at the Richland Community Center tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.