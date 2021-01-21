RICHLAND,WA - On January 12th the driver of a Chevy truck accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break, launching his truck into Amber Rose Consignment Store in Richland.
The store is now back open after the incident but a portion of the store is still damaged.
Luckily no one was shopping at the time, and no one was hurt. The stores owner, though, was inches from the impact.
She was even pinned to the chair she was sitting in at the time.
There was a good deal of damage to the front of the store too;
broken windows, destroyed display cases, and inventory.
That being said the owner, Lynne Bostic, is looking at it as a glass half full scenario.
"There's been too many blessings out of this it could have been so much worse, someone could have gotten hurt but no one was hurt not even a scratch," said Bostic.
Now reopened, the shopping experience might be a little cozier while part of the shop is out of commission.
They are hoping to have everything back to normal by the end of March.