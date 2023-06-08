WAVE scholarships

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Over 100 high school seniors and community college students across Washington, including several from the Mid-Columbia have been awarded Washington Award for Vocational Excellence (WAVE) scholarships.

"The Washington Award for Vocational Excellence removes barriers to education and living wage jobs," said Workforce board co-chair Larry Brown.

According to a Workforce Board press release announcing the scholarships the WAVE is a merit-based award that helps undergraduate students pay for tuition and other costs at Washington colleges, universities and private career schools.

Regional WAVE scholarship award winners:

  • Jesus Chavez Lara. Chiawana High School.
  • Annalysa Vaughn-Villa. Yakima Valley College.
  • Ashley Curtin. Yakima Valley College.
  • Abigail Marquez. Yakima Valley College.
  • Noah Sandberg. Ephrata High School.
  • Maxwell Steele. Southridge High School.
  • Chaeli Williams. Selah High School.
  • Olivia Rodriguez-Elizondo. Pasco High School.
  • Nathan Pao. Kamiakin High School.
  • Isabella Martinez. Prosser High School.
  • Marcus Klem. Walla Walla Community College.
  • Angel Garcia. Davis High School.