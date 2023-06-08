OLYMPIA, Wash.- Over 100 high school seniors and community college students across Washington, including several from the Mid-Columbia have been awarded Washington Award for Vocational Excellence (WAVE) scholarships.
"The Washington Award for Vocational Excellence removes barriers to education and living wage jobs," said Workforce board co-chair Larry Brown.
According to a Workforce Board press release announcing the scholarships the WAVE is a merit-based award that helps undergraduate students pay for tuition and other costs at Washington colleges, universities and private career schools.
Regional WAVE scholarship award winners:
- Jesus Chavez Lara. Chiawana High School.
- Annalysa Vaughn-Villa. Yakima Valley College.
- Ashley Curtin. Yakima Valley College.
- Abigail Marquez. Yakima Valley College.
- Noah Sandberg. Ephrata High School.
- Maxwell Steele. Southridge High School.
- Chaeli Williams. Selah High School.
- Olivia Rodriguez-Elizondo. Pasco High School.
- Nathan Pao. Kamiakin High School.
- Isabella Martinez. Prosser High School.
- Marcus Klem. Walla Walla Community College.
- Angel Garcia. Davis High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.