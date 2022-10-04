KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Students from Tri-Tech Skills Center got a close-up look at careers in construction and construction-related industries during the annual Tri-City Construction Career Day at the fairgrounds.
About 500 students from Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, Kiona-Benton, Columbia, and the North Franklin school district, participated in the event.
The career day was sponsored by the Tri-City chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction.
Students got the opportunity to operate heavy equipment and to work with electricians, welders, and carpenters.
Representatives from employers, technical colleges, and universities were on hand to meet with students as well.
