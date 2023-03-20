PASCO, Wash.-
The Educational Service District (ESD)123 has announced the 15 winners of the "Share Your Art-Share Your Culture" Youth Art Contest.
The art contest was open to youth aged 12-20 and the winning artwork will be featured on stickers and a coloring book promoting substance use prevention, mental health awareness and mindfulness according to the ESD.
Share Your Art-Share Your Culture art contest winners.
Featured in both the coloring book and sticker set:
- Amiyah Campos, Kennewick.
- Ivorie Zepeda, Pasco.
Featured in the coloring book:
- Aubrey Peachie, Richland.
- Eileen Lopez, Pasco.
- Elizabeth Brown, Kennewick.
- Eva Thornton, Benton City.
- Inara Mullen, Pasco.
- Jessie Rodriguez, Pasco.
- Mackenzie Gonzalez, Prosser.
- Sequoia Flores, Connell
Featured in the sticker set:
- Maximus Martinez, Prosser.
- Rafael Hernandez, Grandview.
- Jaylyn Wilson, Benton City.
- Jazlyn Chavez, Prosser.
- Noemi Copado-Trujillo, Prosser.
