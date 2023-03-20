PASCO, Wash.-

The Educational Service District (ESD)123 has announced the 15 winners of the "Share Your Art-Share Your Culture" Youth Art Contest.

The art contest was open to youth aged 12-20 and the winning artwork will be featured on stickers and a coloring book promoting substance use prevention, mental health awareness and mindfulness according to the ESD.

Share Your Art-Share Your Culture art contest winners.

Featured in both the coloring book and sticker set:

  • Amiyah Campos, Kennewick.
  • Ivorie Zepeda, Pasco.

Featured in the coloring book:

  • Aubrey Peachie, Richland.
  • Eileen Lopez, Pasco.
  • Elizabeth Brown, Kennewick.
  • Eva Thornton, Benton City.
  • Inara Mullen, Pasco.
  • Jessie Rodriguez, Pasco.
  • Mackenzie Gonzalez, Prosser.
  • Sequoia Flores, Connell

Featured in the sticker set:

  • Maximus Martinez, Prosser.
  • Rafael Hernandez, Grandview.
  • Jaylyn Wilson, Benton City.
  • Jazlyn Chavez, Prosser.
  • Noemi Copado-Trujillo, Prosser.