RICHLAND, WA - Chaune Fitzgerald might just seem like a local hairstylist in Richland, but what people might not know is how she became part of the Miss Universe team.
About six years ago she won a spot on the hair stylist team that travels to Miss Universe and Miss USA to style the contestants' hair. She is one out of just three people chosen in the U.S. on this team. For Sunday's Miss Universe pageant she worked on 20 girls' hair, three of whom made the top 20.
"[I] normally walk in with great expectations because the girls are so nervous and we have to keep our moral up for them," said Fitzgerald. "My goal is when those young ladies walk in is to make sure they aren't feeling down and out, that I try and lift them up and encourage them, because it's one thing to look good on the outside but the major thing is that feel good on the inside."
Fitzgerald just got back from Thailand from the 2018 Miss Universe and said she had the experience of a lifetime. Some of the women she worked with include Miss Great Britain, Miss Nigeria and of course, Miss USA.
Not only does Fitzgerald love to be apart of all the pageants but she tells me she also travels around the U.S. educating others and teaching stylists around the world.