WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Local teacher, librarian, and author Sherri Maret has released her fifth children's book.
The 12 Days of Winter is an adaptation of the 12 Days of Christmas for children. It is all about winter, winter animals, and what children see in the wintertime.
Maret is a longtime English teacher who now serves as a substitute teacher in the Walla Walla School District.
Maret's books are available wherever books are sold or at the author's website.
