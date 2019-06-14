Local teacher leaving to teach in Nicaragua

KENNEWICK, WA - A local teacher is moving to Nicaragua to teach, and he is raising funds to bring new computers.

Abner Solano has been teaching in Kennewick for 12 years, now he will teach in Ciudad Dario in Nicaragua for at least 5 years.

Solano not only wants to make an impact on kids with his lessons, but also wants to bring them some technology.

"Life is not just about money," says Solano. "You can have a lot of money but it only goes so far, but the times I've been the happiest is when I'm helping other people."

Most of the computers in the current lab do not work. The computers they have are either not functioning or to old to do so.

Solano created a GoFundMe account to pay for computers that the students will be able to use and learn from. He partnered up with the non-profit organization "Compassion in Action" and the funds he is raising will all go towards the organization, who then will buy the computers and deliver them.

Solano will not see any of the money, all the funds collected will used to purchase computers to a lab that currently only has 10 computers and has classroom sizes of over 34 students.

The goal is to raise $15,000, and you can donate here https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicaragua-school?fbclid=IwAR0LiLKDPI2T8tcuPBEIuBATYg7gvQoxirkUffouhPk2G9MhlfkmTx1hXkE

Solano also says the technology schools have in the United States is far beyond they have at La Academia Cristiana which is where he will be teaching.

Solano leaves to Nicaragua at the beginning of July.