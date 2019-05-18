TRI-CITIES, WA - Nick Black started Top One Solutions last June- a delivery service that will bring you back any of your shopping needs from stores that aren't in the Tri-Cities.

He drives to Portland about once a month and goes anywhere you want! That includes IKEA, Trader Joe's and Costco.

During the week Black teaches at Chiawanna High School and on his weekend makes the trips to Portland.

"I'm basically a personal shopper," says Black.

Black got the idea of starting this service after he order something from IKEA...the shipping alone cost $199 and took forever to get!

Black only charges the cost of delivery....he'll pick up your furniture in Portland and drive it to your doorstep, which he says is the cost of delivery.

In the Tri-Cities there is no Trader Joe's so Black is happy to stop there for your grocery needs.

He will deliver your groceries as soon as he gets back to the Tri-Cities.

You can reach him for order requests here: https://www.facebook.com/toponesolutions.info/