PASCO, Wash.-
Nine local teachers were presented Crystal Apple Awards for excellence in education on March 9 in Pasco.
2023 marked the 25th anniversary of the awards that recognize and reward excellence in education in public schools. According to ESD 123 the winning teachers were selected from nine districts in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas.
"It's a humbling feeling to receive this award to know that someone notices the hard work you're doing," said Tina Larios, Crystal Apple winning math teacher at Columbia High School.
2023 Crystal Apple Award winners:
- Tina Larios. Math, Columbia High School.
- Ashley Johnson. Math and History, Finley Middle School.
- Naomi Devers. Family Consumer Science, Kennewick High School.
- Rebecca Turner. Resource Room-Special Education, Kiona-Benton Middle School.
- Emily Lopez. Math, English Language Arts and Science, Palouse Junction High School.
- Thomas Christensen. Spanish and Theater Arts, Othello High School.
- Miguel Taboada. English Language Development, Math and Science, Stevens Middle School.
- Mackenzie Lopez. Health Science, Prosser High School.
- Lesley Belden. Resource Room-Special Education, Chief Joseph Middle School
