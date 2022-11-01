PROSSER, Wash. - Elections are a week away and three local teenagers spoke with me about their understanding of elections and how interested they are in the candidate races.
Housel Middle School seventh grade student Carlos Hernandez says he knows about politics and the election from his parents.
Hernandez says, "I hear my parents talk about it all the time. They love it, but I only know bits and pieces."
Prosser High School Sophomore Aaron Price says he pays attention so he can stay up to date on current events.
Price says, "I kinda have a basic knowledge about it because my grandma kind of wants me to know what is going in the world around me."
Rivers Edge Freshman Michael Haughee says he isn't focused on politics.
Haughee says, "The only stuff I really know is there's a boy and a girl. I'm more focused on my career and that stuff before I get involved in politics and all that."
All three of the teenagers tell me they would be more interested in politics and elections if there were younger candidates.
Haughee says, "I feel like we should have more younger people because the more younger people we have the more their views are closer to what the younger generation is."
Hernandez says, "I think that older people that know more about it should be making a decision because the younger ones could be making a decision that isn't right."
Price says, "I'd be okay with possibly like late twenties or early thirties would be a good age to have someone in office. Not everyone in office should be that age but maybe a few younger generations view put in there a little bit."
All three teenagers tell me they don't have a huge desire to get involved in politics after high school.
Hernandez tells me he doesn't know much about politics to get too involved.
Price says he could someday, but is worried about not pleasing everyone.
Haughee says he is only interested if it directly impacts his future career, but tells me whether he makes a lot of money or a little money he will be happy getting to do what he loves.
