Local Toy Drive Delivers Toys to Area Hospitals on Thursday

KENNEWICK, WA - 94.9 The Wolf along with sponsors Numerica Credit Union, Gregory Drilling and the Kennewick Police Department Foundation are back with their 3rd Annual Christmas Tree of Cash & Prizes.
On Thursday Dec. 17th at 10a, Adam & Jen from 94.9 The Wolf along with volunteers from Numerica Credit Union & the Kennewick Police Department will be delivering toys that were donated over the past 3 weeks to area hospitals and the pediatric centers.
The last 3 weeks Adam & Jen have encouraged their listeners to stop by the 94.9 The Wolf studio and drop off a new unwrapped toy that will be given to kids spending the holidays in the hospital. For years now, Jen and her boys have delivered toys and gifts to kids in our community that spend Christmas in the hospital. It's something that fills their heart and something Jazz started over 8 years ago. It's been a family tradition that Jen and her boys wanted share with the 94.9 The Wolf Family.
Adam & Jen and The Wolf Morning show have been nominated twice for an Academy of Country Music Award have been awarded the #1 spot as the Best Local Radio Personalities in the area by voters of the Tri-City Herald’s 2019 People’s Choice Awards for the last 3 years.