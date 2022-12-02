TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
The Holidays are here. It's the most wonderful time of the year. It's also the season for giving and several local toy drives are underway to provide some Christmas cheer for children in need this year.
4th annual law enforcement and Walmart transportation Holiday toy drive: December 3 and 4. Donations being collected at the Hermiston, Pendleton, and Tri-Cities Walmart stores.
7th annual stock-the-sock Holiday toy drive: sponsored by Gesa Credit Union and the Local Heroes initiative. Donate new toys at any Gesa location now until December 19. All donations go to the Local Hero Initiative and will be distributed to children by education workers, healthcare workers, first-responders, and law enforcement.
23rd annual "Christmas for Children" toy drive: local businesses and radio stations are once again teaming up to fill the Ben-Franklin Transit toy trolley with toys for kids. Donate at Ranch and Home, A-One Refrigeration, RDO Equipment.
