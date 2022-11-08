TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Tri-City shoppers looking to do some early holiday shopping are invited to go on a self-guided tour, visiting clothing boutiques at their own pace, collecting stamps on a shopping passport for a chance at a grand prize drawing.
The Tri-Cities Tour De Boutique runs from November, 7-12, at participating clothing boutiques around the area. No purchase is necessary to get passport stamps. Passports can be downloaded or picked up at any participating boutique.
To get stamps shoppers just need to visit each location and present their passport.
To be entered in the grand prize drawing, valued at over $2,000, shoppers need to get at least 9 stamps.
After shoppers collect their stamps passports can be turned into any participating location by November, 12. The winner of the grand prize will be announced on November, 16.
