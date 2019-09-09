Local trucking company donates to the youth in Mexico

PASCO, WA - September 8th-14th is National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and in the Tri-Cities there is one owner of a trucking company that pays it forward.
Ramon de la Mora Soto owns RD1 Trucking. He started his company from the ground up. Started with a single truck, now he owns his own business.
But he does something unique. Every month, he donates $2,500 to three churches in Mexico.
De la Mora says he grew up poor and wants kids to have a better future than he did.
Kids then come in and get an education at these churches in order to graduate.
Truck drivers spend more than 50 hours a week on the road. This means they spend Holidays, birthdays, celebrations, and school meetings.
With these sacrifices in mind, companies like RD1 Trucking, still find the charisma to pay it forward.