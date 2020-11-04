KENNEWICK, WA - United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties is partnering with a coalition of unions and union members for “Unions United”, a month-long community drive focused on raising funds to support local United Way programs.
Local labor organizations share a common vision of prosperous, inclusive, diverse, and safe communities where every person has access to a quality public education, fair wages, productive work opportunities, and accessible, affordable, quality health care. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including loss of jobs and businesses, have made it even more important for everyone to come together to ensure these goals are met. Donations raised by Unions United will help fill critical gaps in local services to rebuild a healthy, safe future for everyone.
The Unions United organizing committee has set a goal to raise $10,000 during the month of November to help improve lives in our community.
Contributions can be made at https://www.unitedwaybfco.org/event/Unionsunited.
Donations are eligible to be doubled by a match from All in Washington.
Southeastern Central Labor Council is the premier sponsor for the month-long effort which allows all proceeds to go directly to local programs funded by United Way.