Pasco, WA - The Columbia Basin Veteran Center is a resource center for many US military veterans in the area.
For Crystal Oliver, getting a car means so much more than being able to drive around.
The car was a donation from another local vet that wished to remain anonymous. However, their actions were not overlooked.
As a mother of three and former US Army vet, Crystal says she's grateful and appreciative for what the center did for her.
When the car was donated, the center made sure to get the car checked and had new tires added, an oil change, filled the gas tank. They even registered the car under her name and got her car insurance set up so she could drive it home.
Raymond Pursley, Operations Manager, says they have helped fellow veterans in the community in more ways than expected.
From adding concrete ramps for vets in need and helping give Crystal her car, the center is a place to local veterans to find help.
The center has been open and serving veterans that served since 2009. For ways on how you can help or find resources, head to their website.