KENNEWICK, WA - The state health department has a three-phase plan for vaccine distribution that aligns with the CDC's recommendations.
Phase one of the plan starts with the vaccine going to health care workers, to first responders, people with preexisting conditions, adults in long term care facilities, and essential workers.
And according to BFHD, the vaccines coming to Benton County in the first round will be here within the next few days.
Heather Hill is a Public Heather expert with the Benton-Franklin Health District.
"I think it important for people to understand that the entire state of Washington with this very first round is about 61-62000 doses. And that's for the entire state. And what we do know is about 1900 are coming into Benton County with that first round. And then as more and more vaccine is available not only through Pfizer but with--looks like Moderna will be coming online very soon as well and more vaccine will start to flow across the state and into our community," said Hill.
Those first few vaccines are going to healthcare providers in the area. So far, Kadlec has said that they have been quote "Working with local, state and federal public health authorities to help ensure a smooth rollout of the vaccine." They plan to distribute them to employees starting with those at the highest risk of exposure because there will not be enough for their more than 3700 employees.
W also reached out to Trios and Lourdes healthcare but have not yet heard back.
Washington state will proceed with phase two and three once more vaccines are available.
"We don't really have a lot of good detail on exactly when to expect [more] vaccines. But we do know that Pfizer's vaccine--like I said, they send that first 62,000 and then soon thereafter as soon as more vaccine becomes available, they will be sending another wave of vaccine out," said Hill.
The first vaccines administered in Washington are expected to happen on Tuesday.