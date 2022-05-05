RICHLAND, Wash. -
One local World War II veteran was awarded the Quilt of Valor for his 100th birthday on May 5 at the Bonaventure of the Tri-Cities: Senior Living. Carl Lorenzen was a B-25 pilot before moving to Richland in 1950.
Lorenzen was an engineer at Hanford until the mid '80s.
When asked how it felt to be 100, Lorenzen said "old."
The quilt is hope to provide heal, comfort and honor the sacrifices he made serving this country.
