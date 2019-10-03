Local veteran seeks Purple Heart verification; writes letter to President Trump

KENNEWICK, WA - U.S. Army Ranger veteran Mike Ballard was just 23 years old when he left to serve in the Vietnam War. And during that time, one day stands out in particular. It's the day he thought would be his last- September 17, 1968.

That day, Ballard's platoon sergeant told him he wasn't feeling well, and he ended up taking his place. Ballard ended up leading an 18-man ambush outside their fire base in case North Vietnamese Army soldiers came to attack early. As the night continued, Ballard realized over 300 NVA soldiers were headed toward his direction.

"I had just gotten married 17 days before. And my first thought was 'my wife's a widow. Now what can I do?' " Ballard said.

Ballard and his troop acted fast. They called in multiple air strikes and fought through the early hours of the morning. His warning ultimately helped save his base.

He, along with about 50 other soldiers, were wounded. About 20 were killed.

"When they started coming through us-- I can't talk about that," Ballard said.

The next day, a commander awarded him a Purple Heart, but because all the medics were either wounded or killed, there was no one able to fill out the paperwork. And it wasn't until 2008 that he realized his Purple Heart was never made official.

"It's an insult to what my kids went through," Ballard said.

This year, his fellow veterans helped him write a letter to President Trump sharing his story. A few weeks later, President Trump's office wrote back saying they would forward it to the appropriate federal agency for further action.

Ballard will find out sometime within the next year whether or not he will officially be given his Purple Heart. Until then, he says he will continue enjoying golfing, and spending time with his fellow veterans here in the Tri-Cities. He will also continue traveling with his wife - the same wife he had during the war.

I want to thank Ballard for being brave enough to share his story with not just me, but with all of you as well.