KENNEWICK, WA - Vietnam veterans were belatedly welcomed home with a celebration in Kennewick 50 years after the height of America’s commitment to the war.

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, a Richland native and retired Marine Corps general, spoke at the Oct. 25 celebration.

Those who served in the Vietnam War for the United States or the Republic of Vietnam were able to receive a free ticket, plus a ticket for a guest.

The celebration began at 5:30 p.m. at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. It was intended to honor both American veterans and also their South Vietnamese counterparts, who lost their country.

Many Vietnam veterans have never been welcomed home, except by family, according to the Columbia Basin Veterans Center.