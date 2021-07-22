YAKIMA, WA- The Yakima Arts Commission is seeking applications for the Fall/Winter Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. The application deadline is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 31st.
The Windows Alive! project is now in its tenth season which helps display local art, music and talent throughout the fall and winter festivals.
The goal is to have the show ready by mid-October.
Following the selection process by the Yakima Arts Commission, six projects will be picked for the new display. Individual artists or groups who are chosen to show their work in the windows will be paid a $250 stipend.
Windows Alive! art displays are located on the north side of Yakima Avenue between Hotel Maison and 3rd Street.
Click Windows Alive Application and Call to Artist Fall Winter 2021.pdf for an application.
Additional information is available at www.windowsalive.com. Questions can also be sent to yakimawindows@gmail.com.